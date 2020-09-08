NCT's Taeyong trends worldwide on Twitter as fans support him and say he has good character

NCT's Taeyong has been on a rollercoaster since last year as a netizen claimed that Taeyong was an alleged bully.

The incident started last year when one informant (hereinafter B) claimed that Taeyong had bullied another classmate back in Junior high school. It was reported that Taeyong had personally apologized to the classmate (hereinafter A) who was the victim. However, Taeyong and SM Entertainment continued to take legal actions against the informant who had exaggerated the information about the NCT member.

It has been a year since the controversy arose and many fans are certain of Taeyong's good character as the truth is slowly coming into light. Classmate A had revealed through a media outlet that he was, in fact, in good terms with Taeyong.

On September 9th KST, Taeyong came on Vlive to communicate with his fans. Taeyong started the VLive stating that he was hesitant about when to have the VLive with his fans and didn't know what he will say, therefore, he just continued to work.

During the Vlive, he shared with his fans his true feelings and difficulties while working. Taeyong stated that he felt he has not fully grown yet as he had a heartfelt talk with his fans.

When the fans watched this video of Taeyong, they were able to see Taeyong's kind heart and certified that Taeyong is not the person that the informant made out him to be.

Since his Vlive, many of his fans have tweeted their support for the artist. The fans have shown support and love towards Taeyong as they state they will be by his side no matter what.

It hurts to see Taeyong like this , after all what happened to him he still cares about us and wanted to go live to make us feel a little better even though he doesn't feel well at all, I really want him to know that we'll be by his side no matter what and that we love him💚😭 pic.twitter.com/RwyeRhLe1f — 《Baek Strawberry 》 (@Kkaebsong6Byun) September 8, 2020

taeyong, it's okay if you wanna cry, no one will stop you and will hate you. men cries too, there's nothing wrong with that, don't hold back your tears. every morning and night i always pray for you, i hope you’re always happy and surrounded by many good people. pic.twitter.com/TfrMNbmajZ — ✧ atha (@JYSIEST) September 8, 2020

I am grateful to the universe for your existence, without a doubt you are a person who is worth a lot, despite the difficulties you always stand, please leader of my soul, let's walk this path together with difficulties.💚#TAEYONG #TaeyongStayStrong pic.twitter.com/3SxqlqTKXX — Olivia (@Olivia11xd) September 8, 2020