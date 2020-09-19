2

Lucas lets his visual pierce through "One (Monster & Infinity)" teaser images

SuperM is preparing for their upcoming comeback with their title track "One (Monster & Infinity)" as they release more individual teaser photos.

SuperM began releasing the individual teaser photos beginning with TaeyongTEN, and Mark. This time they released Lucas' teaser images.

Lucas shows off a more charismatic vibe than his usual smiley, happy-go-lucky one. His visuals truly shine through the photos. It seems SuperM will continue to unveil teaser photos of individual members in the next few days to come so stay tuned for more teaser to be released!

SuperM's first full album 'Super One' will be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST.

exwifeofchani62 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

OH MY GOD. he is so beautiful, as usual. its insane

but i dont stan, i'm a non-stanning entity from now on

