SuperM unveils teaser photos of member TEN for their title track "One (Monster & Infinity)" from their upcoming full album 'Super One'

SuperM is preparing for their upcoming comeback with title track "One (Monster & Infinity)" as they release more individual teaser photos.



SuperM will be returning with the release of their 1st full album 'Super One' in about a week. The upcoming album is complete with 15 songs of various genres, including the team's recent lead singles "100" and "Tiger Inside", as well as the title track, "One (Monster & Infinity)".

On September 18 at midnight KST, the boy group released more individual photos. SuperM began releasing the individual teaser photos beginning with member Taeyong. This time they released the teaser photos of member TEN.



TEN shows off dynamic vibes and poses as he takes the shots in front of different backgrounds.

SuperM's first full album 'Super One' will be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!