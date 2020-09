fromis_9 has dropped a 'cheer guide' version of their "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)".

The girls put on their everyday practice clothes for the video, bringing a completely different feel from what their stage outfits show. Because it's the 'cheer guide' version, the girls yelled and cheered as loud as they could, causing fits of laughter. Even through all the laughing, however, the girls finish their choreography perfectly.

Check it out above.