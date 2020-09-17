LOONA's HaSeul not participating in promotions for '12:00' due to health issues

LOONA's HaSeul will not be participating in promotions for '12:00' due to ongoing health issues.



HaSeul has been taking a hiatus since this past January because of anxiety, and Blockberry Creative has now confirmed she's decided not to join LOONA's promotions for their upcoming mini album '12:00' ('Midnight').



The label stated, "Last January, we made an announcement about HaSeul's health issue. HaSeul has since been receiving enough rest and treatment for her health, but she has decided not to participate for '12:00' promotions because she believes she needs a little more time to recover her health to join their upcoming '12:00' comeback."



Blockberry Creative continued, "We sincerely apologize for delivering this message again to Orbit, who love LOONA and HaSeul. Until HaSeul's health is restored, LOONA will promote with 11 members for their '12:00' promotions."



LOONA are dropping '12:00' on October 19 KST.