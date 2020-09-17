Hara's mother and father attend trial over late star's property for first time

Hara's mother and father attended the ongoing trial over the late star's property for the first time.



The third court date for the lawsuit over Hara's inheritance by her brother Goo Ho In against their biological mother was held at the Gwangju Family Court on September 17. At the last trial, the court recommended both Goo Ho In as well as his biological father and mother attend in person. Prior to ruling, the judge emphasized it was necessary for the family members to discuss each other's position through dialogue, and the proceedings were held in private.



As previously reported, Hara passed away last November, and her biological mother demanded her part of the inheritance, sparking controversy. Goo Ho In then filed a domestic lawsuit against their mother under the claim that she did not fulfill her duty to nurture her.



Stay tuned for updates on Goo Ho In's case against he and Hara's mother.