4

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals why she pretends to have food allergies

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed why she pretended to have food allergies.

On the September 17th episode of 'Delicious Rendezvous', HeechulYang Se Hyung, and Dongjun were surprised to see Jisoo, and they all let her have her private seat in their car. She said laughing, "They're avoiding the seats around me."

The BLACKPINK member was also happy to see Baek Jong Won, saying, "I wanted to appear on 'Delicious Rendezvous'. The purpose is good, and we get to eat good food. It's two birds with one stone. I followed along while watching it." When asked about her knife skills, Jisoo said, "I'll know how to use a knife from today on."

In terms of how picky she is, Jisoo revealed, "I'm very picky when it comes to food. I can eat everything, but I pretend I have allergies and don't eat it. My mom is a big fan of the show, and Heechul oppa told me that his taste in food matured a lot while filming for the show."

In other news, Jisoo is starring in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Seol Kang Hwa'. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jisoo
10 808 Share 36% Upvoted

1

istananangel30 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

...kinda shady but hey its her life

i just tell people flat out that i dont like certain foods. even if they act like its crazy i just shrug and say 'i dont like it' until they leave me alone about it

Share

1 more reply

1

quark1239510,714 pts 30 minutes ago 1
30 minutes ago

That's actually kind of shitty and the reason why a lot of people with actual food allergies aren't taken seriously.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND