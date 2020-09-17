BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals why she pretends to have food allergies

BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed why she pretended to have food allergies.



On the September 17th episode of 'Delicious Rendezvous', Heechul, Yang Se Hyung, and Dongjun were surprised to see Jisoo, and they all let her have her private seat in their car. She said laughing, "They're avoiding the seats around me."



The BLACKPINK member was also happy to see Baek Jong Won, saying, "I wanted to appear on 'Delicious Rendezvous'. The purpose is good, and we get to eat good food. It's two birds with one stone. I followed along while watching it." When asked about her knife skills, Jisoo said, "I'll know how to use a knife from today on."



In terms of how picky she is, Jisoo revealed, "I'm very picky when it comes to food. I can eat everything, but I pretend I have allergies and don't eat it. My mom is a big fan of the show, and Heechul oppa told me that his taste in food matured a lot while filming for the show."



In other news, Jisoo is starring in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Seol Kang Hwa'.

