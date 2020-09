Lee Min Ki and Nana will be the leads on 'Oh! Master'.

The drama is about a drama scriptwriter who doesn't date, and a rom-com actress who can't date. The two end up living together, and the drama will handle the story between Lee Min Ki's Han Bi Soo, the top thriller drama scriptwriter in Korea, and Nana's Oh Joo In, the queen of rom-coms.

The drama is scheduled to air on MBC in March 2021.