MC Mong helps out a fan who fell victim to voice phishing

MC Mong helped out a fan who fell victim to voice phishing.

On his Instagram (which is currently private), he revealed a message he'd gotten from a fan, who wrote, "I don't have anywhere else to say this, so I'm just putting it down here because I'm so upset. Oppa, I got conned today. 3,500,000 KRW. Anyone could tell it was fraud, but in that moment I thought about getting refunds and I kept giving them money. Then I came to my senses and reported it to 112, and they told me it was fraud. I submitted my statement to the police and gave them the information. I was saving money to buy a bag for my mom, who's going to be 70. I couldn't tell her and I cried in the shower and I'm so upset. I want to tell someone but I was so stupid that even the police scolded me. I never sent DMs before and I know you may not see this, but I'm so upset that I have to tell someone."

MC Mong wrote, "My fan became a victim of voice phishing. I'll buy your mom's bag for you. I have money that I was going to donate after selling art. I'll send you a name-brand bag. Just think of it as having spent that 3,500,000 KRW here. It's better for me to take this on more than you." He also wrote, "Other people who see this and ask me for money are not allowed. I know who my fans are and who aren't."



What a sweet move for his fans.