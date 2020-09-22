Kyuhyun to sing, play games, & give 'New Journey To The West' spoilers with Song Min Ho & P.O on 'Brrrr Friends'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be appearing as a guest on Naver NOW.'s 'Brrrr Friends', hosted by WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O!

'Brrrr Friends' is nighttime radio broadcast where Song Min Ho and P.O hang out with listeners through all kinds of random games, singing, interviews, and more. Kyuhyun will be appearing as a guest on the radio on September 23 at 9:30 PM KST, making for a mini 'New Journey To The West' cast reunion!

On this broadcast, the three 'New Journey To The West' co-stars plan on giving away some spoilers for the upcoming 8th season of the variety program, bouncing off behind-the-scenes stories with one another. Listeners can also expect impromptu singing, fun games, and more.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8 premieres on October 9 at 9:10 PM KST!

