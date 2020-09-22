Super Junior D&E release grim, red teaser images for 'No Love'

Super Junior D&E have just dropped a new set of teaser images for their upcoming 4th mini album's special package version, 'Bad Liar'.

In their latest set of teaser images, Donghae and Eunhyuk take on a grim and stern mood, illuminated by bright red lights. D&E's upcoming special package album 'Bad Liar' is a continuation of the duo's original 4th mini album 'Bad Blood'. 'Bad Liar' will contain all of the tracks from 'Bad Blood' as well as 2 brand-new tracks, including D&E's follow up title song "No Love".





Look out for D&E's return with an upgraded genre this coming September 28 at 6 PM KST!

