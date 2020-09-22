KBS & SBS considering not hosting year-end drama, entertainment award shows & music festivals this year

On September 23, representatives of KBS and SBS spoke up regarding the likelihood of year-end drama and entertainment award shows and year-end music festivals taking place this year.

One KBS rep stated, "We are currently still discussing various options for the 2020 'Drama Awards', 'Entertainment Awards', and 'Gayo Festival', including the possibility of hosting 'untact' events. The broadcasting station is well aware that these events cannot take place as they used to in the past this year, due to the COVID19 pandemic. There are many options still being discussed, and nothing is confirmed."

A representative of SBS similarly addressed the media on September 23, as earlier reports claimed that SBS's 'Gayo Daejeon' will not be taking place this year. According to the rep, "Nothing is currently confirmed regarding the SBS 'Gayo Daejeon' or other year-end ceremonies yet."

Meanwhile, the COVID19 disease control department is currently enforcing the following rules regarding large group gatherings in South Korea: gatherings of no more than 50 individuals in an indoor setting, and no more than 100 individuals in an outdoor setting.