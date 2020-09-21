Kim Woo Seok models K2 outwear for 'Dazed Korea's October issue

Kim Woo Seok is the subject of a new fashion editorial!



On September 21 KST, 'Dazed Korea' magazine released images from their collaboration pictorial with outwear brand K2 featuring Kim Woo Seok modeling autumn and winter outwear fashion.





The pictorial showcases various items likely to trend in Korea as the weather starts getting cold, including fleece and down-insulated jackets. In one image, the idol models a lovely pink fleece jacket with a pair of jogger pants and sneakers to create a cute and lively winter style. In the second, he accentuates his slim frame with a white insulated jacket with chic black lining, while in the third, he models another insulated jacket, this time with fur trimming.



Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok is currenly appearing in the web drama 'Twenty-Twenty,' alongside Han Sung Min, Park Sang Nam, and A.C.E's Chan.





Check out the pictorial images below!



