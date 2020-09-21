VERIVERY rumored to be making a comeback in October

VERIVERY may be joining the exciting list of idols planning to make a comeback in October.



According to press reports on September 21 KST, the Jellyfish Entertainment group will be dropping a new album in mid-October. If true, the new release will be coming roughly three months after the group's 4th mini album 'Face You.'



Meanwhile, on September 20, VERIVERY celebrated their two-year debut anniversary with online fan meeting 'VERRERDISE,' held through VLIVE. During the event, the members vowed that they would work hard to show an even cooler image to their fans, hoping that they can meet with fans happily for a long, long time.



Stay tuned for more news on this exciting comeback!