Girls' Generation's Taeyeon says she feels she's lost her job due to COVID-19 pandemic

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon revealed she feels like she's lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a recent Instagram live, Taeyeon talked to fans about the ongoing pandemic and her own experience during social distancing. She expressed, "I turned on this live for those who are doing their best to stay at home and social distance. Honestly, I think everyone feels the same. Everyone is probably feeling bored, helpless, and missing people. Even without the coronavirus, it's a lonely world."



She continued, "I'm sad that there are fewer and fewer opportunities to meet you. You can say, 'Isn't it good for a homebody to stay at home?' More than being a homebody, I want to sing and perform. These kinds of opportunities are disappearing. Whenever it seems like the coronavirus will disappear, it just gets worse, and that makes me lose my energy."



Taeyeon then opened up to fans that she feels she's lost her job, saying, "Not only me, but those who have jobs will feel a little sense of loss, futility, and emptiness. I feel like I lost my job because I can't perform. I can't do concerts. I almost cried."



