8

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon says she feels she's lost her job due to COVID-19 pandemic

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon revealed she feels like she's lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a recent Instagram live, Taeyeon talked to fans about the ongoing pandemic and her own experience during social distancing. She expressed, "I turned on this live for those who are doing their best to stay at home and social distance. Honestly, I think everyone feels the same. Everyone is probably feeling bored, helpless, and missing people. Even without the coronavirus, it's a lonely world."

She continued, "I'm sad that there are fewer and fewer opportunities to meet you. You can say, 'Isn't it good for a homebody to stay at home?' More than being a homebody, I want to sing and perform. These kinds of opportunities are disappearing. Whenever it seems like the coronavirus will disappear, it just gets worse, and that makes me lose my energy."

Taeyeon then opened up to fans that she feels she's lost her job, saying, "Not only me, but those who have jobs will feel a little sense of loss, futility, and emptiness. I feel like I lost my job because I can't perform. I can't do concerts. I almost cried."

Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon and Girls' Generation.

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
14 6,892 Share 80% Upvoted

2

IMakeMyPoint432 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Don't worry Taeyeon, Sones will wait patiently until you can hold a concert and other live performances, this pandemic will blow over eventually.

Share

1

johan12343 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Taeyeon anti-squad its your time to shine! lol Another episode of twisting the context of Taeyeon’s statement wherein she just wanted to meet her fans & also misses to perfrom at the same time saying that a lot of people also lost their jobs & that its sad. Oh well its been 13 years of shitting on her statements, twisting it etc etc but Korea still loves her music, respects her image, people around her love her & support her, and is a living legend. So ya whatever

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND