Former Wonder Girls member Lim is more beautiful after her wedding and reveals photos of her book talk 'Lim Diary'

Former Wonder Girls member Lim has been keeping her fans updated through her social media and other various means.

Recently, she has posted photos from her book talk 'Lim's Dairy' as netizens find her beauty blooming more than ever.



On September 3rd, Lim posted various photos on her Instagram. In the photos, she's sitting in a library as she is dressed in a pink one-piece dress.

Lim has been working as a translator and interpreter as she recently published her essay book. Previously, she had announced she was publishing the essay book that she had worked on over a year.

After publishing her book, she had successfully held a live book talk with her fans.