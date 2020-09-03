'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi featured on the cover of the Cosmopolitan's September edition

Recently, actress Kim Da Mi was featured in the September edition of Cosmopolitan magazine.

In the interview with the magazine, Kim Da Mi spoke about the usual contemplations of a girl in her 20s. She was featured on the cover of the magazine as she wears a luminescent bluish-purple two-piece suit. Her beauty radiated through the cover as she shows off her playfulness with the pearl accessories attached to her hat.

During the interview, she exuded her meticulous and intellectual charms as she carefully thought through the questions and answered them thoughtfully.

Here is the interview with the actress from Cosmopolitan magazine:

Which character that you think you resemble the most from the characters you played so far?

My recent character was a sociopath...haha. Oh, I think the character, Ji Yoon from 'the Witch' but before she was awakened. I used to have a friend that's like 'Myeong Hee' and I'm not that expressive of my feelings too. I think I'm similar in that aspect.





You're currently looking forward to releasing new work after you took home the 'Rookie of the Year' award for both your drama and movie. You must be nervous a bit and also overwhelmed.

I'm always happy when I start a new work. I'm happy because I get to meet new people. Also, I do feel overwhelmed when I worry I might not meet the expectations of the people who like me. However, I can't be lost in those thoughts so I try to enjoy myself. The filming of the new movie is starting soon. I loved the original for 'Soul Mate' and I'm excited to play the character. I think the filming of 'The Witch 2' will start after.

Anything you want to say to the 20-years-old you?

"Play more" haha. I think I had a lot of friends and went to travel a lot back then but I want to tell her to enjoy that a bit more.

Is there something you can forgive the 20-year-old you for doing but not the current you?



Going MIA without notice! I never have done it but I think when I was 20 years old, my professors or friends wouldn't care if I went missing a day but now there are so many people who worry for me.





You're still in your 20s. What is your biggest worry being in your 20s?

I've thought "What choice should I make that would be good?" these days. There's a line from the drama 'Itaewon Class' that my character says. "Life is a series of choices. It brings about the result that's most fitting to one's principles. That's what you called a good choice - the answer." So thinking about it, life is really a series of choices.





What is the one thing you want to recommend the women in their 20s and 30s?

I think it's hard to pick just one thing but I've been trying to live a life that fits me as I think about myself a lot especially living in this era. I think it's important for women who are living in this era to look back at themselves even in their busy lives and try to find happiness - living a happy life.



