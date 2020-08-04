3

Former Wonder Girls member Lim to publish her first essay book soon

Former Wonder Girls member Lim is publishing her first essay book soon.

On August 4, Lim shared the post below on Instagram, letting fans know she's finally ready to release a book she's been working on for over a year. The recently married idol star also reveals fans can expect a book about love and relationships as well as her take on life.

She also shared a video of the printing process and cover art designs. 

In other news, Lim married her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Cheol this past July after starting a relationship in 2013.  

드디어 책 인쇄 감리! 일 년 넘게 준비해온 저의 첫 에세이 책이 다음 주에 출간됩니다!🙏 (14일부터 서점에서 만나보실 수 있을 거예요^^) 사랑, 이별, 인간관계 등 저의 마음 보석함을 살포시 열어 글로 녹여봤어요. 여러분들께 보여드릴 생각에 무척 설레고 떨리네요!😍 책아~예쁘게 나와라~~♡ I'm so happy to finally share my book with you! I've been working on this book for over a year! It is based on love and relationship, and my attitude towards life. Having my own book has always been on my bucket list. Which is why today is a dream come true for me. I just couldn’t be more thankful and excited! Can't wait for you to read it. However, the downside is that there's only Korean version of the book.🤔 #여전히헤엄치는중이지만 #사랑에세이 #에세이 #책 #📚

