Former Wonder Girls member Lim to publish her first essay book soon

드디어 책 인쇄 감리! 일 년 넘게 준비해온 저의 첫 에세이 책이 다음 주에 출간됩니다!🙏 (14일부터 서점에서 만나보실 수 있을 거예요^^) 사랑, 이별, 인간관계 등 저의 마음 보석함을 살포시 열어 글로 녹여봤어요. 여러분들께 보여드릴 생각에 무척 설레고 떨리네요!😍 책아~예쁘게 나와라~~♡ I'm so happy to finally share my book with you! I've been working on this book for over a year! It is based on love and relationship, and my attitude towards life. Having my own book has always been on my bucket list. Which is why today is a dream come true for me. I just couldn’t be more thankful and excited! Can't wait for you to read it. However, the downside is that there's only Korean version of the book.🤔 #여전히헤엄치는중이지만 #사랑에세이 #에세이 #책 #📚