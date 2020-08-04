Former Wonder Girls member Lim is publishing her first essay book soon.
On August 4, Lim shared the post below on Instagram, letting fans know she's finally ready to release a book she's been working on for over a year. The recently married idol star also reveals fans can expect a book about love and relationships as well as her take on life.
She also shared a video of the printing process and cover art designs.
In other news, Lim married her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Cheol this past July after starting a relationship in 2013.
3
4
Posted by39 minutes ago
Former Wonder Girls member Lim to publish her first essay book soon
Former Wonder Girls member Lim is publishing her first essay book soon.
0 354 Share 43% Upvoted
Log in to comment