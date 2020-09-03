40 News Posted by germainej 12 minutes ago FNC's upcoming boy group P1Harmony drop debut profile photos feat. Keeho, Theo & Jiung AKP STAFF P1Harmony (피원하모니)[P]1H : Profile Photo지웅 (JIUNG) ⠀▶Coming Soon 2020.10⠀#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #P1H #New_Boy_Group #FNC pic.twitter.com/vsQA83Jws7— P1Harmony official (@P1H_official) September 3, 2020 P1Harmony (피원하모니)[P]1H : Profile Photo테오 (THEO) ⠀▶Coming Soon 2020.10⠀#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #P1H #New_Boy_Group #FNC pic.twitter.com/QHVkzmgnk1— P1Harmony official (@P1H_official) September 3, 2020 P1Harmony (피원하모니)[P]1H : Profile Photo기호 (KEEHO) ▶Coming Soon 2020.10#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #P1H #New_Boy_Group #FNC pic.twitter.com/SaJFaDtGE5— P1Harmony official (@P1H_official) September 3, 2020 Share this article Facebook Twitter P1Harmony 0 479 Share 100% Upvoted
