Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

MBN's 'Miss Back' reveals full lineup feat. Nada, Raina, Sera, Soyeon, Soyul & Subin

MBN's 'Miss Back' has revealed the reality-variety show's full lineup!

On September 3, 'Miss Back' revealed the official poster above featuring former Stellar member Gayoung, former Wassup member NadaAfter School's Raina, former Nine Muses' member Sera, former T-ara member SoyeonCrayon Pop's SoyulDal Shabet's Subin (DALsooobin), and The Ark's Yujin. The reality-variety show's concept revolves around female singers who debuted in girl groups, but slowly faded away from the limelight. 

Baek Ji Young will be leading the 8 female artists as a mentor as they attempt to find another start to their careers and share their stories.

'Miss Back' is expected to premiere in October.  

K_aus814 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Omg this line up is so talented! I really want them all to win!

bartkun10,732 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

This line-up is crazy good :O

