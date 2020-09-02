31

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

FNC Entertainment reveals group teaser images for new boy group P1Harmony

AKP STAFF

FNC Entertainment has revealed group teaser images for the new boy group P1Harmony.

As previously reported, the FNC Entertainment boy group will be debuting with a theatrical film that depicts their complex universe this fall through 'P1H: The Begnning of a New World'. The 'P' in P1Harmony stands for "plus," '1' stands for an undefined factor, and 'H' stands for "harmony."

P1Harmony already dropped a logo teaser and performance teaser, and you can take a look at their latest teaser images below. 

Sugakookiesntaee248 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

They have an interesting concept, I want to see how this will play out

bambamgot7-1,062 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

