FNC Entertainment reveals group teaser images for new boy group P1Harmony

FNC Entertainment has revealed group teaser images for the new boy group P1Harmony.

As previously reported, the FNC Entertainment boy group will be debuting with a theatrical film that depicts their complex universe this fall through 'P1H: The Begnning of a New World'. The 'P' in P1Harmony stands for "plus," '1' stands for an undefined factor, and 'H' stands for "harmony."



P1Harmony already dropped a logo teaser and performance teaser, and you can take a look at their latest teaser images below.



