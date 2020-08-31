FNC Entertainment's brand new boy group P1Harmony unveils flashing logo teaser + confirms October debut

FNC Entertainment's upcoming new boy group P1Harmony is making their blockbuster debut this October.

Made up of 6-members, P1Harmony will be marking their grand scale debut with the release of a full-length theatrical film premiere this fall, depicting their complex universe through 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World'.

Ahead of their full pre-debut introductions, P1Harmony has now revealed a dramatic logo film (above), as well as the meaning of their team name. 'P' stands for "Plus", '1' stands for an undefined factor, and 'H' stands for "Harmony". Together, the group name means that the team will create unique harmonies by combining with an infinite number of unique, undefined factors.

What do you think of P1Harmony's group name and logo so far?