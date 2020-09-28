28

9

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans excited to see TWICE member Momo's "What is Love" short hair make a comeback

AKP STAFF

Recently, many TWICE fans have been ecstatic to see a photo of Momo that was accidentally leaked by another TWICE member. 

Many fans were not only excited to see the photo of the girl group members but they were ecstatic to see Momo's new hairdo. The photo was released by member Nayeon and showed the photo of the two girls posing casually.

In the photo, Momo is seen leaning toward Nayeon who is taking the selfie. Momo was recently seen with blue hair in the recent teaser photos for their new Japanese album. However, in the photo that was recently revealed, Momo showed off a short bob hair in black. Fans were reminded of Momo's hair when promoting "What Is Love" as this hairdo was a fan favorite. As the photo was posted, it spread across social media as fans tweeted the photo as they express their excitement. 

However, later Nayeon apologized to fans for leaking Momo's new hairstyle and asked them to pretend they haven't seen it. It was revealed that Momo wanted to keep her new hairstyle a secret but Nayeon had posted the photo by accident.

Even so, many fans were glad to see the artist as they prepare to make a comeback on October 26.

  1. TWICE
  2. Momo
1 2,860 Share 76% Upvoted

2

wise-quotes1,548 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago
Heechul... you're a lucky man😉
Share
misc.
YG Entertainment wants you to guess 'Who's Next?'
15 hours ago   51   27,033
BTS, Jin
BT21 RJ is the next MasterChef
4 hours ago   4   1,000
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi says label CEO Psy is a genius
18 hours ago   3   8,607

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND