Fans excited to see TWICE member Momo's "What is Love" short hair make a comeback

Recently, many TWICE fans have been ecstatic to see a photo of Momo that was accidentally leaked by another TWICE member.

Many fans were not only excited to see the photo of the girl group members but they were ecstatic to see Momo's new hairdo. The photo was released by member Nayeon and showed the photo of the two girls posing casually.

In the photo, Momo is seen leaning toward Nayeon who is taking the selfie. Momo was recently seen with blue hair in the recent teaser photos for their new Japanese album. However, in the photo that was recently revealed, Momo showed off a short bob hair in black. Fans were reminded of Momo's hair when promoting "What Is Love" as this hairdo was a fan favorite. As the photo was posted, it spread across social media as fans tweeted the photo as they express their excitement.

However, later Nayeon apologized to fans for leaking Momo's new hairstyle and asked them to pretend they haven't seen it. It was revealed that Momo wanted to keep her new hairstyle a secret but Nayeon had posted the photo by accident.

Even so, many fans were glad to see the artist as they prepare to make a comeback on October 26.

