Rapper C Jamm in trouble for hitting a man in the face at a club

Rapper C Jamm received probation for hitting another guest in the face at a club in Itaewon.

On September 28 KST, the Seoul Western District Court sentenced C Jamm to a suspended six-month prison sentence on charges of injuring another individual. He was also given two-year probation and 120 hours of community service. If he violates his probation in 2 years, he will have to serve the six months in prison.



C Jamm was previously indicted on charges of assaulting a guest (Mr. B) who was trying to stop the fight with C Jamm and another guest (Mr. A) back in December of 2018.



At the time of the incident, C Jamm splashed water while dancing on the stage of the club. Mr. A asked C Jamm to be careful and cautious of his actions when they got into an argument. C Jamm went to tap Mr. A on his cheek, causing the quarrel. Mr. B, who was a friend of Mr. A, tried to stop the argument when C Jamm punched him in the face. Mr. B received injuries which caused him to be in the hospital for four weeks.







C Jamm claimed self-defense stating that the victim had punched him first. However, the court ruled against him stating, "C Jamm started the argument with the victim's party first. While fist fighting with the victim, C Jamm caused injury to the victim. This cannot be seen as self-defense."



However, it seems that C Jamm has committed the crime accidentally and showed efforts to reconcile with the victim. Therefore, the court made its decision of a suspended sentence with probation.



C Jamm debuted in 2013 and made his name known when he came in as the runner-up in Mnet's 'Show Me the Money 5' in 2016. In August of last year, he also received a suspended sentence for 18 months in prison with two-year probation on charges of smoking Marijuana. Since then, he has been the center of controversy as he constantly revealed bold photos with his girlfriend on Instagram.

