Girls' Generation's Taeyeon unveils retro-funk MV trailer for her upcoming second Japanese mini-album '#GirlsSpkOut'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is returning to the music scene with her upcoming Japanese mini-album '#GirlsSpkOut'.

On September 29 at midnight KST, she unveiled a retro-funk MV trailer in which she appears at a hospital. Taeyeon appears through a double door with gusto as she marches into the building.

This will be Taeyeon's second Japanese mini-album and Taeyeon shows off her girl-crush charms as she exudes her charisma as a heroine.

'#GirlsSpkOut' will be released this November 18, so check out the MV above and wait for more teasers to come!



