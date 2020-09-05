Fans can't get enough of ATEEZ's Wooyoung cooing over a fan's puppy that he named

Fans are loving how ATEEZ's Wooyoung is reacting to a fan's puppy that he helped name.

Now that fans are doing online, over-the-phone fanmeets, fans get to set up fun backgrounds or show their idols something special from their house. For this fan, it was her puppy - that she actually had Wooyoung name at an earlier fansign. She showed Wooyoung the dog, and viewers can pinpoint the exact time that Wooyoung sees the puppy because his expression changes immediately. He gets closer to the camera and tells the dog, "I named you!". Fans can't stop fanboying over how sweet and loving he is, and the video has over 30k views on Twitter.

You can see the adorable video below.





wooyoungs reaction to seeing a puppy that he got to name IM DEVASTATED

“hey I named you~ wahhh you’re really pretty”pic.twitter.com/BGGQZmwAAW — kasey ♡ (@kasey_hhh) September 5, 2020



