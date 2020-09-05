VERIVERY announces first fanmeet since debut

VERIVERY will be holding their first-ever fanmeeting.

The fanmeeting will be virtual, considering the current circumstances, but that just means it's even more accessible to fans. The fanmeet, called 'VERRERDISE', will be available for live viewing for all official VERRER that have their fanship through the 'V Live' app.

The fanmeet will be held on the 20th at 8PM KST, and VERIVERY is currently busy preparing all sorts of different segments and stages. Are you looking forward to the fanmeet?