Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS wins #1 for 3rd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from A Pink's Namjoo, Oh My Girl's YooA, Wonho, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Wonho made his debut as a soloist with "Open Mind," A Pink's Namjoo made her solo debut with "Bird," Oh My Girl's YooA solo debuted with "Bon Voyage," B.O.Y returned with "Missing You," VINCIT returned with "Strike Out," South Club made their comeback with "Rockstar," Super Junior D&E returned with "B.A.D," Jang Woo Hyuk came back with "HE (Don't Wanna Be Alone)," and Haeun returned with "99.9."

As for the winner, the nominees were BTS's "Dynamite," BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream," and ITZY's "Not Shy." In the end, BTS won for the 3rd consecutive week with the single "Dynamite."

Other performers were DAY6's Even of Day, DONGKIZ, LovelyzLunarsolarCLC, ATEEZ, OnlyOneOf, ONEUS, Lee Eun Sang, and CRAVITY.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

SOLO DEBUT: Wonho

==

SOLO DEBUT: A Pink's Namjoo

==

SOLO DEBUT: Oh My Girl's YooA

==
CRAVITY

0

43 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Congrats bts.........next week dynamite won't be nominated...... because there is a limit winning sbs linkihayo...... feeling sorry😭😭😭😭😭

