WEi test out their luck in newest 'OUI GO UP' episode

WEi tested out their luck!

The latest episodes of their reality showed the boys getting even closer during a trip. The boys played various games together, including guessing the K-pop song after hearing just one second. Even after getting the song right, the members had to choose a box for their pajamas and see if luck would follow.

WEi is OUI Entertainment's upcoming boy group, featuring Daehyun and Donghan of 'Produce 101 Season 2', Yohan and Seokhwa from 'Produce X 101', and Yongha and Junseo from 'Under Nineteen'. They will be debuting soon.

