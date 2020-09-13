7

TREASURE continues comeback countdown with concept photos for Hyunsuk and Jeongwoo

TREASURE has dropped two more member teasers for their comeback release!

The YG Entertainment rookie boy group has been releasing profile photo-style teasers ahead of their 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two,' and on September 13 at 4 PM KST, they revealed the images of leader Hyunsuk and vocal line member Jeongwoo. In the images, both members serve a completely different vibe, with Jeongwoo giving the camera a charismatic stare while Hyunsuk flashes a heart-melting smile.

Meanwhile, TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total, including title song "I Love You" and a B-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)". The album will be out on September 18 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the images below!

