BTS talk about the secret to their teamwork on KBS' 'News 9'

BTS talked about the secret to their teamwork on KBS' 'News 9'.



On the September 10th episode of 'News 9', Jin commented on the global boy group's teamwork, saying, "We get by smoothly. No one tries to discipline the other members. I think that's why our teamwork is able to remain so good. We always meet together and gather good ideas." j-hope expressed, "I think we got this far because of our respect and consideration of each other."



RM said, "The 7 of us grew up in different environments, and the things we like are different. The secret of teamwork is sometimes to maintain a separate distance like family and partners and to live in mutual respect for each other."



In other news, BTS recently celebrated the second week of "Dynamite" at #1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'.



