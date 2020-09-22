BTS, EXO & GOT7 nominated for 'Top Social Artist' at upcoming 'Billboard Music Awards'

BTS, EXO, and GOT7 have been nominated for 'Top Social Artist' at the upcoming 'Billboard Music Awards'.



On September 22, the 'Billboard Music Awards' announced BTS, EXO, and GOT7 were nominated for the category alongside Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. BTS have picked up 'Top Social Artist' at the award ceremony for the past 3 years in a row, and EXO and GOT7 were nominated for the first time last year in 2019.



The 'Billboard Music Awards' is scheduled to air on October 14 on NBC.



Who would you vote for?