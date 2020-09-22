22

3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

BTS, EXO & GOT7 nominated for 'Top Social Artist' at upcoming 'Billboard Music Awards'

BTS, EXO, and GOT7 have been nominated for 'Top Social Artist' at the upcoming 'Billboard Music Awards'.

On September 22, the 'Billboard Music Awards' announced BTS, EXO, and GOT7 were nominated for the category alongside Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. BTS have picked up 'Top Social Artist' at the award ceremony for the past 3 years in a row, and EXO and GOT7 were nominated for the first time last year in 2019. 

The 'Billboard Music Awards' is scheduled to air on October 14 on NBC.

Who would you vote for?

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. GOT7
  4. BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
1

Azure_Aurora 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Only two nominations for BTS again?? Even after they swept charts and people's hearts with dynamite???? This is too bad. When are they going to get real recognition??

0

caribbeangal 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

BTS was also nominated for best duo/group!

