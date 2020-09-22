'The Tonight Show' teases 5 nights of performances by BTS for 'BTS Week'!

'The Tonight Show' has revealed a teaser for BTS week!



On September 22, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' announced fans can expect 5 nights of 5 performances by BTS on the late night show. Each episode will feature a performance by BTS, and the members will also participate in interview and comedy segments.



Host Jimmy Fallon stated, "I'm so excited to have BTS back on the show. We Just started the new season, and we're working on a lot of really exciting things. One thing that is important to us at 'The Tonight Show' is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start."



'BTS Week' kicks off on September 28! Are you excited?

