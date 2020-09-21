BTS to once again give a special address of encouragement at the 75th United Nations General Assembly

According to various media outlet reports on September 22, BTS have been invited as special speakers for the 75th United Nations General Assembly once again in 2020.

This year, BTS will reportedly address today's youths facing challenges during the global COVID19 pandemic, in partnership with UNICEF Korea. BTS will be speaking to viewers live on September 23 at 9 AM EST. The BTS members have decided to title their new speech for the United Nations, 'Let's Live Again In A New World' (literal translation).

This will mark BTS's second ever invitation as special speakers at the United Nations General Assembly, following leader RM's address back in 2018.

Check back with the United Nations's UN Web TV for more details, soon!

