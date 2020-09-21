Twitter Data publishes the most mentioned K-Pop artists of 2020 worldwide, top artists mentioned per country, most mentioned songs, & more

Twitter Data has brought a comprehensive view of the ever-growing #KpopTwitter community, with this year's analysis of the most-mentioned K-Pop artists, most-mentioned K-Pop songs, the most-enthusiastic K-Pop communities by country, and more for the year 2020!

First up is a #KpopTwitter 2020 World Map, brought to you in partnership with 'Kpop Radar'. You can see below which K-Pop artists were the most mentioned artists of the past year per different countries including in South Korea, the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, and more.

Next, here's a look at the overall growth of #KpopTwitter conversations from the last 10 years, from 2010 to 2020!

And here's arguably the most honorable category! The top 10 most mentioned K-Pop artists in the world in 2020!

Numerous rising K-Pop stars grew in popularity this year on Twitter as well, so here's the top 10 fastest-rising K-Pop artists, worldwide.

Another highly honored category, the top 10 most mentioned K-Pop songs worldwide in 2020!

Here, you can see which countries had to biggest "voices" within the #KpopTwitter community in 2020.

Separately, Twitter Data also looked at the top 20 countries with the largest volume of K-Pop tweets.

Visit Twitter Data below for even more details and to continue the #KpopTwitter conversation!