Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK celebrate upcoming 'The Album' release with exclusive 'Spotify' playlist curated by the members

The BLACKPINK members have curated a special 'Spotify' playlist to celebrate the upcoming release of 'The Album'!

The playlist contains a unique selection of songs chosen by each of the BLACKPINK members, ranging from "FourFiveSeconds" (Jisoo's pick) to "Goodbyes" (Lisa's pick), "Dolerme" (Jennie's pick), "Sunday Morning" (Rosé's pick), and more. The playlist also features personalized introduction videos from the four girls.

Make sure to check out BLACKPINK's very own 'BLACKPINK presents 'The Album'' Spotify playlist, before the group returns this October 2 at 12 AM EST!

roolinnie3 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

YASSSS

choochookwain303 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

I'm so excited for 'THE ALBUM' 😍✨ can't wait to hear all their new songs.

