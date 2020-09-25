BLACKPINK celebrate upcoming 'The Album' release with exclusive 'Spotify' playlist curated by the members

The BLACKPINK members have curated a special 'Spotify' playlist to celebrate the upcoming release of 'The Album'!

The playlist contains a unique selection of songs chosen by each of the BLACKPINK members, ranging from "FourFiveSeconds" (Jisoo's pick) to "Goodbyes" (Lisa's pick), "Dolerme" (Jennie's pick), "Sunday Morning" (Rosé's pick), and more. The playlist also features personalized introduction videos from the four girls.

Make sure to check out BLACKPINK's very own 'BLACKPINK presents 'The Album'' Spotify playlist, before the group returns this October 2 at 12 AM EST!