Rapper Microdot returns with 'Responsibilities' MV after parents' fraud controversy

On September 25, rapper Microdot released his new single album 'Prayer' - his first album since his hiatus 2 years ago, when his parents were accused, indicted, and sentenced to prison for committing fraud.

Back in 2018, Microdot's parents were exposed for committing severe fraud over 20 years ago, borrowing large amounts of money from numerous neighbors and then fleeing the country, leaving the debts unpaid. In October of 2019, the court found both of Microdot's parents guilty and sentenced his father to 3 years in prison, and his mother to 1 year in prison.

In Microdot's new single album, the rapper depicts the various thoughts and emotions he experienced during the past 2 years. You can check out the MV for his title track "Responsibilities" above.

