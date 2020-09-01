Lee Hyori reveals what's on her phone & goes through husband Lee Sang Soon's search results in 'Face ID' previews

Lee Hyori revealed what's on her phone on KakaoTV's recent preview for 'Face ID'.



As expected of Lee Hyori, she admitted honestly she doesn't have the KakaoTalk app despite appearing on the show, and she said she contacts people through text messages instead. She also makes sure to clarify that only users of KaKaoTV can watch her new web series 'Lee Hyori's Face ID'.



In the preview, Lee Hyori outs herself as someone who's completely clueless when it comes to technology and says she even asks her husband Lee Sang Soon to turn on Netflix for her. She also shared that there were only pictures of her pet dogs and Lee Sang Soon on her phone.



After learning tips from the KakaoTV crew, Lee Hyori went through Lee Sang Soon's phone and found he had searched for Soyu and TWICE's Nayeon. However, he responded, "I've never searched for Soyu. I don't know why that's coming out."



Check out the 'Face ID' preview above and below!





