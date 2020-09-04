Actor Kang Ji Hwan banned from appearing on KBS programs after court sentence for sexual assault

According to reports on September 5, KBS has updated a list of celebrities banned from appearing on TV programs.

Celebrities who have been categorized as permanently banned from KBS TV programs include: actor Jung Suk Won (35), Kang Sung Uk (35), actress Han Ji Sun (26), and actor Kim Byung Ok (60).

Stars categorized as temporarily banned from KBS TV programs include actor Kang Ji Hwan (43) and TV personality Robert Holley (62). The two stars were newly added to the list back in August.

Previously, actor Kang Ji Hwan was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison if he commits any additional crimes within a probationary period of 3 years. The actor was originally accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by two females, 'A' and 'B', in July of 2019. After the court's ruling, the case has been appealed by both Kang Ji Hwan's side and by prosecution, and will be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Among stars permanently banned from KBS appearance, actor Jung Suk Won was sentenced to probation for illegal drug use, actor Kang Sung Wook was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for sexual assault, actress Han Ji Sun was fined for assaulting a taxi driver, and actor Kim Hyung Ok was fined for drunk driving.

