YouTube confirms BTS's 'Dynamite' officially secured 101.1 million views within 24 hours

YouTube's confirmed views number for BTS's "Dynamite" is officially in!



Several media sources and fan accounts speculated the number of views BTS's "Dynamite" received within its first 24 hours ranged from around 98.3 million to 100 million. However, on August 23 KST, the streaming service confirmed that the actual sat around roughly 101.1 million.





This confirmed number secures "Dynamite" as the music video with the highest amount of views in YouTube history, gaining more than 14.8 million more first-day views than previous record holder, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That."



Congratulations to BTS on this major accomplishment!