Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

YouTube confirms BTS's 'Dynamite' officially secured 101.1 million views within 24 hours

YouTube's confirmed views number for BTS's "Dynamite" is officially in!


Several media sources and fan accounts speculated the number of views BTS's "Dynamite" received within its first 24 hours ranged from around 98.3 million to 100 million. However, on August 23 KST, the streaming service confirmed that the actual sat around roughly 101.1 million.


This confirmed number secures "Dynamite" as the music video with the highest amount of views in YouTube history, gaining more than 14.8 million more first-day views than previous record holder, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That."

Congratulations to BTS on this major accomplishment!

-ashley1,074 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

damn and here i was thinking we did 98 million. this makes bts the first artist in history to debut with over 100 million views in the first 24 hours. congrats bts and army!

jhopes-shadow4,961 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

While I did expect Dynamite to break the record, I didn't expect YouTube to add more views. 100M+ is really impressive!

Share

