ATEEZ continues countdown for 'THANXX' MV with charismatic D-1 teaser image

ATEEZ is less than one day away from the release of their latest music video!





On August 23 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled a D-1 teaser image counting down the release of the music video for "THANXX," the second title track for their most current mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1.' In the image the group is seen in their concept looks, mixing their trademark 'badboy' image with schoolboy fashion. The members each make confident eye contact for the camera through a wire fence.

Meanwhile, "THANXX" is set for release on August 24.

Check out the full teaser below!