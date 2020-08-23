4

4

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ continues countdown for 'THANXX' MV with charismatic D-1 teaser image

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ is less than one day away from the release of their latest music video!


On August 23 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled a D-1 teaser image counting down the release of the music video for "THANXX," the second title track for their most current mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1.' In the image the group is seen in their concept looks, mixing their trademark 'badboy' image with schoolboy fashion. The members each make confident eye contact for the camera through a wire fence.

Meanwhile, "THANXX" is set for release on August 24. 

Check out the full teaser below!

  1. ATEEZ
3 428 Share 50% Upvoted

1

kxk6,157 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

I can’t wait! 😁

Share

1

bangchansteponme952 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

How come I have never seen anything like this near the fences in my neighborhood?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND