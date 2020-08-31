Comedian Ji Sang Ryul signs with IMAGE9 ENT

Ji Sang Ryul has found a new label.

The label IMAGE9 ENT revealed that they had signed an exclusive contract with the actor, saying, "He will be active on various broadcasts and on YouTube with our support. We will give him our full support so he can use his full potential through his unique character and experience."

IMAGE9 ENT is currently home to former Rainbow member Woori, -former Dal Shabet member Subin, former BTL member Joel, as well as other actors like Jung Chan, Kim Yoon Seo, Seo Jae Kyu, Shin Go Eun, and comedian Kim Kyung Jin.