Woo!ah! member Songyee leaves group 3 months after debut

On August 14, rookie girl group Woo!ah!'s label NV Entertainment announced member Songyee's departure from the team in an official fan cafe statement.

According to NV Entertainment, "Member Songhee has decided to leave Woo!ah! due to personal reasons. We want to clarify that we came to this conclusion after a lengthy discussion with the artist and with the artist's parents, and after coming to a mutual settlement."

As a result, Woo!ah! will continue promoting as 5-members from here on with Nana, Wooyeon, Sora, Minseo, and Lucy. The rookie girl group debuted back in May of this year with their 1st mini album 'Exclamation!'. This marks the team's first member loss only 3 months after debut.

