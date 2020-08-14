34

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Woo!ah! member Songyee leaves group 3 months after debut

AKP STAFF

On August 14, rookie girl group Woo!ah!'s label NV Entertainment announced member Songyee's departure from the team in an official fan cafe statement. 

According to NV Entertainment, "Member Songhee has decided to leave Woo!ah! due to personal reasons. We want to clarify that we came to this conclusion after a lengthy discussion with the artist and with the artist's parents, and after coming to a mutual settlement."

As a result, Woo!ah! will continue promoting as 5-members from here on with Nana, Wooyeon, Sora, Minseo, and Lucy. The rookie girl group debuted back in May of this year with their 1st mini album 'Exclamation!'. This marks the team's first member loss only 3 months after debut. 

  1. Woo!ah!
6 7,787 Share 85% Upvoted

8

bartkun9,966 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago
good luck for her and... well that's worst thing that can happen to rookie group, loosing member this early in career

Share

4

Vash_Outlaw1,489 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Without knowing what mutual settlement they came to, hopefully, she just decided that being a Kpop idol wasn't for her, and the company was supportive and understanding. I definitely prefer peaceful departures as opposed to what we got with SNSD, EXO, Pristin, Momoland, and now AOA.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
14 hours ago   10   32,926

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND