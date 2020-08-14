Netizens rejoice seeing first new on-stage 'homemaster' photos of K-pop idols in ages from '2020 SOBA'

Back on August 13, the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' took place with approximately 80 fans invited via lottery. This marks one of the first K-Pop events of 2020 held with a live audience present since the COVID19 pandemic.

This also meant that K-Pop idol "homemaster" - known for following their favorite idols around and taking ultra high-quality photos of the idols' every move - got to "clock-in for work" for the first time in literally ages!

Shortly after the '2020 SOBA' concluded, one by one, the idol homemasters began uploading their "previews"; some homemasters were quick enough to upload their main HQ cuts in under 24 hours. And seeing the flood of new on-stage previews and main cuts, many netizens who weren't lucky enough to attend the '2020 SOBA' in-person celebrated and rejoiced!

Due to countless live concerts and events being cancelled or postponed to prevent the spread of COVID19, K-Pop fans haven't had a chance to see on-stage "homemaster" photos in nearly all of 2020. But now, here's your first batch of stunning previews and main cuts, below!

