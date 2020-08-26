VIXX's N looks dashing in his uniform during his last furlough before military discharge

VIXX's N has updated fans with two charismatic photos of himself.

On August 27 KST, the leader of VIXX took to Instagram to announce that he is on his last furlough before his discharge from the military! Along with two black-and-white photos of himself in his uniform, N wrote in the captions: "Today's record_20200827. I received the order of furlough before the discharge. Allegiance!"

In the comments section, fans sent messages of love and support as they awaited N's return. Some messages include: "Missed u a lot cha cha", "Extremely handsome soldier we love", "the discharge is only a few moments ahead of us T___T".



Do you know who else is preparing to be discharged from the military this year? Best of luck to N until his official discharge!