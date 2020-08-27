28

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jessi gives caring advice on what to do when feeling depressed

AKP STAFF

Rapper Jessi has given viewers caring advice.

On SBS's Mobidic program 'Jessi's Show!terview', the female rapper met up with YouTuber Jin Yong Jin and talked about a variety of subjects. The program began with a quick hidden camera experiment, in which the guest YouTuber was told to remain silent without answering any of Jessi's questions.

Although duped, Jessi stayed calm throughout the 'hidden prank' and the studio concluded that the rapper "is not one to get upset easily." When the Jessi and the guest became acquainted, she was asked a question about what to do when one's "feeling depressed."

To this question, Jessi said, "LookI was never born with self-confidence. When you're depressed, you just need to look into the mirror and see yourself. And tell yourself, 'You're the best.' It takes a lot of practice."

The YouTuber, who confessed that he suffers from feelings of uncertainty and depression, told Jessi that she always reminds him that everything takes self-confidence. The producers at the studio also added that Jessi's patience seems to be a trait that keeps her level-headed.

Meanwhile, Jessi's "NUNU NANA" challenge continues to be a hot topic among celebrities and netizens alike!

Pendragonx 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
That was nice of her to give advice to that guy.. I'm so looking forward to the next episode.. omg.. Heechul!

Ohboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Depression is an illness, she mean well, but her advice is bs.

