tvN drama leads Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Seung Woo, & Lee Jun Ki top actor/actress brand value rankings for August

On August 29, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand value rankings of TV actors and actresses for the month of August, based on big data analysis.

From July 27 through August 28, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of approximately 50 TV actors and actresses including in areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more.

For this month, the Institute's big data analysis proved that tvN dramas garnered the most attention from viewers in terms of brand value. First, the #1 actor in brand value rankings for August was Kim Soo Hyun of tvN's 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' with a total of 3,771,464 points. 2nd place went to actor Jo Seung Woo of tvN's 'Stranger' season 2, followed by 3rd place actor Lee Jun Ki of tvN's 'The Flower of Evil'. Both stars earned a total of 3,415,810 points and 3,290,796 points, respectively.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Seo Ye Ji (It's Okay Not To Be Okay'), Moon Chae Won ('The Flower of Evil'), Oh Jung Se ('It's Okay Not To Be Okay'), Lee Min Jung, Han Da Gam, Bae Doo Na ('Stranger' season 2), and Shin So Yul.