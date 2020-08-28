Kang So Ra holds private family marriage ceremony with her pharmacist fiancé today

On August 29, actress Kang So Ra will be holding a simple, private marriage ceremony with only immediate members present, as she ties the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé.

Earlier this month, Kang So Ra surprised the public by announcing her marriage through a handwritten letter. In the letter, she thanked her fans for supporting her during her 11-year career so far, and relayed good news coming at the end of August. Kang So Ra's non-celebrity fiancé is known to be a pharmacist 8 years older than her. After her marriage, Kang So Ra plans on continuing her activities not only as an actress, but also through her YouTube channel.

Congratulations to the couple!