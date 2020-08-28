Kang So Ra holds private family marriage ceremony with her pharmacist fiancé today

On August 29, actress Kang So Ra will be holding a simple, private marriage ceremony with only immediate members present, as she ties the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé.
Earlier this month, Kang So Ra surprised the public by announcing her marriage through a handwritten letter. In the letter, she thanked her fans for supporting her during her 11-year career so far, and relayed good news coming at the end of August. Kang So Ra's non-celebrity fiancé is known to be a pharmacist 8 years older than her. After her marriage, Kang So Ra plans on continuing her activities not only as an actress, but also through her YouTube channel.
Congratulations to the couple!
Log in to comment