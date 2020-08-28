3

Watch BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez behind the scenes as they film their 'Ice Cream' collaboration MV on opposite sides of the globe!

BLACKPINK have released a MV making film full of smiles and delicious "Ice Cream"!

Earlier this week, BLACKPINK dropped their exciting collaboration single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez, garnering massive response. Due to the global COVID19 pandemic, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez filmed parts of the "Ice Cream" MV from opposite sides of the globe, but the final result still came together beautifully in the end. 

You can catch glimpses of the BLACKPINK girls having a video chat with Selena Gomez, hanging out with adorable pets, playing mini games, and more in their "Ice Cream" making film, above!

