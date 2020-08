Former BESTie member Dahye will be debuting solo soon.

Her label World Star Entertainment revealed, "Dahye will be releasing a solo album in mid-September." It's her first solo album, and also her first music release in 5 years since BESTie's 'LOVE Emotion' back in 2015.

The song will be a remake of Uhm Jung Hwa's legendary song "Poison". The song was a hit back in 1998, and the song will be remade to fit Dahye's unique color.



Are you ready for Dahye's solo?